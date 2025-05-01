Ibrahim Ali Khan Shows His Support For Rumoured Girlfriend Palak Tiwari At The Bhootnii Screening | Watch

Palak Tiwari is gearing up for the release of her film The Bhootnii, which is headlined by Sanjay Dutt. The film will hit the big screens on May 1, and a special screening of the film was held today, April 30. The cast and crew of the movie attended the premiere along with some other industry insiders. However, it was Ibrahim Ali Khan's presence at the event that got the social media users talking.

Ibrahim Ali Khan attends The Bhootnii screening

On April 30, Ibrahim Ali Khan attended the special screening of The Bhootnii, which features his rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari. Photos and videos of the Nadaaniyan actor from the event are now going viral. He donned a casual black t-shirt teamed with a denim for the premiere night.

Palak Tiwari, on the other hand, donned a green coloured salwar kurta set. The actress did not pose with her rumoured boyfriend on the red carpet. She was accompanied by her mother and actress Shweta Tiwari and her younger brother, Reyansh. Palak posed for the shutterbugs with her family members and the cast of the movie. This comes amid the rumoured couple's instance of not being in a relationship. The actors have always maintained that they are friends and are not dating.

When Shweta Tiwari spoke about Palak-Ibrahim dating rumours

In an old interview with Galatta, Shweta Tiwari said, "Palak is strong right now, but tomorrow, some comment or article might just hit her confidence. She is still a kid. At times things are so brutal, like she has an affair with every second boy!" Shweta added that even she doesn't know for how long her daughter will tolerate all this.

A photo of mother-daughter duo | Image: Instagram