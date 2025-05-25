HIT The Third Case OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Nani's Crime Thriller After Successful Theatrical Run | Image: X

HIT: The Third Case OTT release: Nani and Srinidhi Shetty's action-packed thriller premiered on May 1. In this gripping film, Nani takes on the role of SP Arjun Sarkaar, an IPS officer in Visakhapatnam's Homicide Intervention Team (HIT). His investigation leads him to Jammu & Kashmir to crack a challenging case.

The crime thriller clashed with Retro, and while both films received positive reviews from critics and audiences, Nani's film turned out to be the winner despite receiving an 'Adult' certificate from the CBFC. After a successful theatrical run, tHIT 3 is now set for its OTT debut.

Where to watch Nani’s HIT 3 on OTT?

Netflix India announced on Instagram that HIT: The Third Case will start streaming on their platform from May 29.

They shared the film's poster along with the caption, “He’s Arjun for the loved ones and Sarkaar for the criminals. Watch HIT: The Third Case, out May 29, on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada."

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the news. One wrote, “Finally! I have been waiting for this!” Another shared, “Nani on Netflix! Such an awesome film.” A comment added, “The wait is over!”

All About HIT 3

HIT: The Third Case collected over ₹100 crore globally, becoming the first film in the franchise to achieve this milestone. As the third instalment in the HIT series, it follows a police officer investigating a murder mystery. Nani portrays SP Arjun Sarkaar, while Srinidhi Shetty plays his romantic partner, Mrudula. Prateik Smita Patil takes on the role of the antagonist, Alpha. The story revolves around Arjun solving murders with a consistent modus operandi across the country.