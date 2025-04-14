Hit The Third Case Trailer X Review: 'Goosebumps Loading,' Say Fans As Nani Takes On Goons In Crime Thriller

HIT 3 Trailer X Review: Nani's much-awaited actioner Hit: The Third Case (HIT 3) is all set to hit the silver screens on May 1. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the trailer officially launched today. This third instalment of the HIT franchise digs deeper into crime and suspense set than the previous films. Soon after the trailer HIT 3 trailer launch, fans couldn’t keep calm to share their reactions on X(formerly Twitter).

HIT 3 trailer is out, netizens impressed with Nani’s brutal role

The trailer for HIT 3 was launched today at Vizag's Sangam Theatre. It opens with Nani’s character, Arjun Sarkaar, stating that criminals belong in correctional centres. The narrative quickly takes a darker and more violent turn, featuring intense scenes of blood and gore, including one where Nani severs someone’s hand. After the trailer's release, fans expressed their excitement on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan commented, “Director Shailesh main rule break that's in first dialogue, every movie in personality affected, Hero character... But for change here no need to be personally affected... Just be a police officer Jai hind.. Hit 3... Nani darling kill it.” Another wrote, “Nani brutall performance loading.”

HIT 3 full cast, storyline and more

The film features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead and Komalee Prasad in the lead role, alongside Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, and Maganti Srinath. Mickey J Meter composes the music for Hit: The Third Case, jointly produced by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions.