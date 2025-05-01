HIT Universe Gets Bigger With Karthi, Fans Hyped For The Fourth Case After Nani Delivers Madness | Image: X

Nani and Srinidhi Shetty’s HIT: The Third Case hit the silver screen today, May 1. In this action-packed thriller, Nani portrays SP Arjun Sarkaar, an IPS officer in the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) of Visakhapatnam. His mission takes him to Jammu & Kashmir to solve a gripping case. Fans who watched the film shared on social media that it ends with an official announcement of HIT: The Fourth Case, featuring a special cameo who will lead the franchise in the future.

Tamil actor Karthi will take over the HIT franchise

HIT: The Fourth Case was announced at the end of Sailesh Kolanu's HIT: The Third Case. And reveals that Karthi will take over the cop role from Nani.

Tamil actor Karthi will portray ACP Veerappan, becoming the first non-Telugu actor to headline the franchise.

Fans who watched the film shared that unlike Arjun’s introduction in HIT 2 as a tough and unlikeable cop, Karthi’s Veerappan comes across as cheerful and approachable. By the end of HIT 3, it seems he is already faced with a murder mystery to tackle in HIT 4.

Excited fans have taken to the internet, sharing their reactions and eagerly anticipating Karthi’s role in the series.

Netizens sing praises for Nani’s performance on social media

Since morning, Movie buffs have taken to X to share their reviews, describing HIT 3 as a "blockbuster" drama. Many have praised the chemistry between Nani and Srinidhi Shetty. One post read, "@NameisNani show a gripping action-packed thriller, #SrinidhiShetty and #nani chemistry good overall watchable."