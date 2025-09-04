Influencer Farhan Balaporia Calls Vijay Deverakonda 'Insecure', Claims Actor Took Down Video Criticising Him; Gets Support From Netizens

Vijay Deverakonda came into the spotlight again for his infamous remark that ‘Brad Pitt charges 100 times more than him for a film because he works in English films.’ This statement faced an ambush of criticism and ridicule online, with many social media creators joining in. On Wednesday, one of those creators, Farhan Balaporia, claimed that his video criticising the actor had been taken down from Instagram.

In a new video that Farhan posted on his Instagram, he writes that, 'an actor took down my video.' He did not mention Vijay Deverakonda by name in his whole video, but said, "Now, I can't name him or her, but you will probably be able to guess as I tell the story. By the way, when a lion and tiger have a child, it's called a Liger."

Liger was the title of Puri Jagannadh’s film that marked Vijay’s Hindi debut. Later in the video, Farhan mocked the actor again, saying, "I have a friend named Arjun who is never ready on time." Vijay gained national fame with his hit film Arjun Reddy.

Again, not taking the name, Farhan then explained, "The video that got taken down is basically him saying that Hollywood has bigger budgets because more people speak English, so the actors get paid more, and therefore they're more successful. My reaction was disagreeing with him, telling him that foreign films in different languages on low budgets have succeeded, whereas his own film with a high budget was unsuccessful."

The creator then said, "He'll just take it down again if I re-upload it because there is a clip of him in the reel," and promised to share a new version where he would play the actor before posting the reaction. In the caption, Farhan wrote, "Imagine being so insecure you can't take criticism from a random guy on the internet." Farhan's original video remains on YouTube.

In the comments, social media users quickly guessed the actor was Vijay Deverakonda.