Inside Allu Arjun’s ₹100 Crore Jubilee Hills Mansion 'Blessing' That Was Vandalised By Protesters In Stampede Case

Allu Arjun is currently been in the headlines due to a mishap that happened on the Pushpa 2 premiere night. The situation worsened following the death of a woman and injuries to her son during a stampede outside Sandhya Theatre on December 4. On December 22, protesters escalated matters by vandalising Allu Arjun's mansion and breaking into his residence in Jubilee Hills residence. Allu Arjun lives with his wife Sneha Reddy and kids a son, Ayaan and a daughter, Arha. Amid these developments, let's take a look inside Allu Arjun’s lavish mansion, reportedly worth ₹100 crores, which was recently vandalised.

Inside Allu Arjun’s Jubilee Hills mansion

Allu Arjun’s luxurious residence, ‘Blessing,’ is located in the upscale Jubilee Hills neighbourhood of Hyderabad. Valued at ₹100 crore, it is one of the most extravagant celebrity homes in the city. The bungalow features expansive grounds with a sprawling lawn and a pristine swimming pool, showcasing grandeur and elegance in every detail.

Designed by Aamir Sharma of Aamir & Hameeda Associates, the home reflects a minimalist box-shaped structure that keeps its interiors discreet.

The 8,000-square-foot residence, set on a two-acre plot, includes a swimming pool, gym, home theatre, play area, and personalised rooms for his children, Ayaan and Arha.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Blessing’ is a minimalistic masterpiece

This flat-roofed house has modern architecture with its sleek lines and pristine all-white exterior, designed as a contemporary linear floating structure.

The minimalist front facade highlights simplicity and elegance, with its clean, windowless surfaces free of traditional architectural details.

A narrow horizontal glass strip subtly introduces transparency, adding understated sophistication and breaking the visual monotony.

What did the protesters vandalise Allu Arjun’s house?

Several videos and photos have been going viral on the Internet that show them vandalising the property of Allu Arjun and breaking into his Jubilee Hills residence. The situation has been taken under control after police arrested around 8 individuals and issued a warning.