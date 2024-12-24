Inside Scoop: What Hyderabad Cops Asked Allu Arjun During Questioning In Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: The actor was summoned by the Hyderabad police station in relation to the incident that took place in Sandhya Theatre on December 4. A heavy crowd had gathered for the premiere of Pushpa 2 when fans went into a frenzy leading to a stampede that tragically took the life of a 35-year-old woman and left her son seriously injured. Days later, the actor was interrogated by the police.

Allu Arjun answered all questions in the Pushpa 2 Sandhya theatre stampede case

Sources have told details of Allu Arjun's interrogation to Republic TV. The actor appeared at the police station at 11 am on December 24. He was accompanied by his father and father-in-law for the questioning.

The Pushpa 2 answered all questions asked by the police in the interrogation. As per sources, police enquired the actor about when he got to know the news of Revathy's death in Sandhya Theatre to which he replied that he was not aware of the accident until the next day. The police also asked the actor if the police personnel met him in the auditorium of the theatre during the screening, which Allu Arjun denied. The Pushpa star claimed that the Hyderabad police had been spreading ‘false news’ about him.

Hyderabad police likely to move to Supreme Court to challenge Allu Arjun's interim bail

On December 13 Telangana High Court granted Allu Arjun interim bail for 4 after a lower court sent him to 14-day judicial custody. Insiders in the know believe that the police authorities will now appeal to the Supreme Court to retract the bail order. The police have maintained that the actor was advised to not attend the premiere on December 4 which led to the stampede and death of a 35-year-old woman, leaving her 8-year-old son injured.