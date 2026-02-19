Viral Video: Lights Up At Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad Bungalow Ahead Of Wedding With Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. Despite repeated queries from the media and paparazzi, the couple has been dodging all the questions regarding their nuptials. Nonetheless, social media pages and regional publications have been sharing critical information about their D-day with fans. Most recently, videos of decked-up Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad residence have been doing the rounds on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda's residence gets wedding ready

Keeping up with Indian traditions, Vijay Deverakonda's bungalow in Hyderabad has been decked up with strings of lights and fresh flowers, almost a week before his wedding. Videos and photos of the beautifully lit mansion have been doing the rounds on social media. This comes amid reports of Rashmika and Vijay holding their pre-wedding rituals seperately.



Also Read: Very Cringe: Netizens React To Vijay-Rashmika Wedding Invitation Box

Since it is a cross-cultural wedding, regional publications have reported that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will hold their pre-wedding ceremonies in the presence of their family members, seperately. While the Liger actor's residence appears to be ready for the big day, visuals from Rashmika's house cannot be accessed yet. Amid the buzz around their wedding, Rashmika and Vijay have been frequenting between Hyderabad and Mumbai and have been spotted at the airport multiple times in the past week.



Also Read: Rashmika-Vijay's 'Intimate' Wedding To Be Attended By Bollywood Bigwigs?

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's personalised wedding invite goes viral

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding invitation, most likely for the members of the paparazzi, went viral online on Wednesday. The contents of the invite box became a contention on social media. The box included a ‘National Crush’, perfume from Rashmika's new fragrance brand. The box also contained a hand cream and a foot cream for the invitees. Adding a personal touch, a stylish “Rowdy” brand T-Shirt linked to Vijay Deverakonda’s popular brand is also part of the gift box. A premium cashew box is included as well, making the invite traditional and trendy at the same time. Videos of the same went viral online.



Also Read: Inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Lavish Wedding Reception Venue In Hyderabad