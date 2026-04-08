Is Dragon Shoot On Hold Due To Jr NTR’s New Look? Mythri Movie Makers Address Rumours

Jr NTR has been busy shooting for his next magnum opus, which is tentatively titled Dragon. Amid this, a report claimed that the team, including director Prashanth Neel, has cancelled the next schedule, apparently for Jr NTR's new look. Soon after, several publications also speculated the same. Now, the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, has issued a statement debunking the rumours and urging fans to rely on information published solely by the team.

'Jr NTR is progressing as planned'

Taking to X, Mythri Movie Makers shared a statement that reads, "There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come from us. #NTRNeel"

Soon after, fans flooded the comment section, thanking the makers for the clarification. A user wrote, "Glad you addressed it… waiting for solid updates!" Another shared a meme, "Telugu Pages rn, after spreading fake info."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Tovino Thomas steps away from Jr NTR's Dragon

At an event, when asked if he was starring in the big-budget project, Tovino shared that date issues led him to say no to the project. Tovino explained that scheduling conflicts led to his exit from Dragon. He said, “It is really hard to allocate dates, so I am not doing it.” Rumours were rife for a long time that Tovino was roped in to play the antagonist opposite Jr NTR.

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(A file photo of Tovino Thomas | Image: Wikipedia)

Tovino also revealed how the Malayalam and Telugu film industries are different in filming projects. “I would definitely love to do a Telugu film. The working culture is quite different in Malayalam cinema. We usually complete a film in one go (a single schedule), whereas in Telugu, there are multiple schedules,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, the team recently completed a major schedule in Jordan, followed by a week-long schedule at Temple near Shamshabad last month. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres in June 2026, but seeing the pace of the shooting, the makers are likely to announce a new release date.