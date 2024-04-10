×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

Jagapathi Babu Didn't Enjoy Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Says 'It Became Very Difficult...'

Mahesh Babu saw through the release of his Sankranthi film, Guntur Kaaram, earlier in January. Jagapathi Babu essayed the role of Marx in the film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jagapathi Babu
Jagapathi Babu | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mahesh Babu ended his year-long hiatus from the screen with his Sankranthi release Guntur Kaaram. Despite being a much anticipated project, the film failed to accrue the kind of numbers that are expected from a Mahesh Babu starrer. Jagapathi Babu, who essayed an antagonist in the project, recently echoed the audiences' opinion.

Advertisement

Jagapathi Babu critiques Guntur Kaaram


Guntur Kaaram was a hard watch for the film's antagonist, Jagapathi Babu. As per a recent Gulte report, the actor opened up about how though the film's shoot initially began with a sense of clarity, it soon descended into becoming "messy". Jagapathi Babu even went as far as to say that he would not want his and Mahesh Babu's on-screen candor to be 'wasted' on projects of this kind. 

Advertisement

He said, "Although I’ve always loved working with Mahesh Babu, to be very honest, I didn’t enjoy Guntur Kaaram. Initially, the characterization was strong but became messy afterward, and eventually, it became very difficult for me to finish the shoot. I did whatever I had to do. I don’t want to waste our combinations on such films, it should be the best".

Advertisement

What is next for Jagapathi Babu?


Jagapathi Babu's name was recently announced as the latest addition to the cast of Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan. In lieu of the same, a character poster was also shared by People Media Factory, the production house bankrolling the project. Jagapathi Babu can be seen staring directly into the camera as he lifts up a pawn piece from a game of Chess laid out in front of him.

Advertisement

As per a recent 123Telugu report, Mr Bachchan has completed 80% of filming and is eyeing a Summer 2024 release. Newcomer Bhagyasri Borse will be starring opposite Ravi Teja. For the unversed, Mr Bachchan is the official remake of the Ajay Devgn starrer 2018 film, Raid. 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

2 minutes ago
Sylvester Stallone

Casting Agency Quits Show

4 minutes ago
Pat Cummins, Nitish Reddy

Cummins applauds Reddy

7 minutes ago
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA triggers row

BJP Slams Digvijaya

8 minutes ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Man City

19 minutes ago
Israel US Rafah Netanyahu Biden

news

20 minutes ago
US Envoy Eric Garcetti

US Envoy Eric Garcetti

21 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homoeopathy Day

23 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

26 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 registration window closing today.

NEET UG registration

27 minutes ago
Who Is Vidhya Rani, Forest Brigand Veerappan’s Daughter And NTK’s Krishnagiri Candidate

Who is Vidhya Rani

34 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut vs Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi

Congress Yet To Decide

34 minutes ago
Abortion became a major political issue in the US after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v Wade in 2022.

us news

36 minutes ago
Varun Badola

Varun-Sangita Dated?

38 minutes ago
Remarkable Video Of 9-Year-Old Panchkula Girl Deadlifting 75 kg Goes Viral

Girl Deadlifts 75 Kg

41 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

43 minutes ago
12 Killed, 14 Injured as Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg Bus Accident

43 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing crisis

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Transgender Hemangi Sakhi Ma to Contest From Varanasi Against PM Modi

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Zeenat Aman 'Strongly Recommends' Live-in Relationship

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. 'He is the BEST. CAN'T understand why he NEVER plays World Cup': Sehwag

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo