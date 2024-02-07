English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Jamie Lever To Debut In South Cinema With Rajiv Chilaka's Telugu Film Aa Okatti Adakku

Actress and comedian Jamie Lever is all set to make her south cinema debut with Rajiv Chilaka's upcoming Telugu film Aa Okatti Adakku.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jamie Lever
Jamie Lever | Image:Instagram/its_jamielever
Actress and comedian Jamie Lever, daughter of the renowned actor Johnny Lever, is all set to mark her debut in the South Indian film industry with the upcoming Telugu film Aa Okatti Adakku. Jamie who was last seen in Pop Kaun (2023) recently expressed her excitement and described this venture as a dream come true.

Jamie Lever talks about Aa Okatti Adakku

For Jamie, this film is not merely a professional journey but a personal homage to her roots. Speaking about her debut in the Telugu industry, she shared, "Telugu is my mother tongue, and performing in it is a heartfelt tribute to my grandmother, who is more comfortable with her mother tongue."

Jamie Lever | Image: IANS

Set to play a pivotal role in the film, Jamie further expressed gratitude for the opportunity and addressed the importance of connecting with her roots through cinema. The film is being produced by the acclaimed Chota Bheem producer, Rajiv Chilaka and boasts an ensemble cast of some South Indian film industry veterans.

Aa Okatti Adakku is my personal tribute to my roots: Jamie

She shared, "I feel blessed to have this chance to connect with my roots through cinema. This is not just a film; it's a celebration of language, culture, and family.” As anticipation grows for Jamie's Telugu debut, Jamie added, "Telugu is not just a language; it's a part of my identity. I hope the audience enjoys seeing me in a new light, celebrating the richness of Telugu cinema."

Jamie Lever | Image: Instagram/ its_jamielever

It's worth noting that the late director EVV Satyanarayana, father of the film’s leading hero, Allari Naresh, directed a comedy with the same title in 1992. Jamie however clarified that Ankam’s directorial venture is not an adaptation of the 32-year-old movie.

Jamie has also starred in several other films including Yaatris, Bhoot Police, Housefull 4 and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

With Inputs from IANS

Published January 17th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

