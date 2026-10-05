Janhvi Kapoor Harshly Reacts To Morphed Chuttamalle Video, Says 'Bordering On Sexual Assault'

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has finally broken her silence on the AI-morphed video of her song ‘Chuttamalle', calling the misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent “deeply violating” and “bordering on sexual assault.”

The actor also expressed gratitude to her ‘Devara’ co-star Jr NTR and fellow actors Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu Sundar for speaking out against the misuse of technology and supporting her.

In a strongly worded statement, Janhvi said the issue goes far beyond the AI-generated videos she has faced in recent days.



“The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault,” Janhvi said in an Instagram story, stressing that almost every woman in the film industry has faced some version of such behaviour.

The actor underlined that consent, choice and respect for a woman's body should be among the most basic principles of humanity. “Consent, choice, and respect for a woman’s body should be among the basic notions of humanity. Yet somehow, they continue to be treated as complicated. They are not. It is surprising that it still seems too nuanced for some people to understand that even if a woman says yes five days in a row and no on the sixth, that no must be respected,” Janhvi said.

The actor also highlighted how she has personally dealt with such issues throughout her career, adding, “This goes far beyond the AI videos I have dealt with over the last few days, or anything I have personally experienced throughout my career. It is about the larger reality of being a woman, the gaze, the judgement, the constant negotiation for safety, and the feeling that our boundaries somehow remain open to interpretation. That threat has now expanded into the digital sphere, when we have not even adequately addressed the very real, physical fear that continues to disrupt the lives of women every day.”

Janhvi further argued that the conversation cannot be limited to telling women to “protect your daughter.”

She credited men who are willing to speak up against such behaviour as an important part of that change. In particular, Janhvi thanked Jr NTR for taking a strong stand against the misuse of AI and condemning the violation.

“I am deeply touched by NTR sir for taking such a strong stand and condemning this violation,” she said, adding that when a public figure admired by millions speaks up about an issue that may not directly concern him, “it makes a difference to every woman who has experienced some degree of this behaviour.”

Janhvi also thanked Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu Sundar for amplifying the sentiment and calling for action against what she described as an immoral mentality and practice.

The actor concluded by questioning why women still have to ask for something as fundamental as being treated and seen as human beings.

Janhvi Kapoor’s strong words arrived on the heels of reactions from the likes of other actors, who called out the misuse of AI and technology

Earlier on Saturday, Jr NTR condemned the alleged circulation of a morphed video of his song 'Chuttamalle' from his movie 'Devara: Part I', calling it "disgusting, sick and shameless".

Jr NTR expressed his displeasure over the use of AI in creating a morphed video of 'Chuttamalle', warning the alleged culprits that he would take legal action against them.