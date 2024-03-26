Advertisement

The shooting for Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor is ongoing in Goa. Recently, a video of Jr NTR on the sets of the film also went viral. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, Janhvi took to her social media handle to share that she has wrapped up her schedule.

Janhvi Kapoor wraps up shooting for Devara in Goa

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of a sunset from Goa. Along with the photo, the actress penned a note that read, "Can’t wait to come back and be #Thangam again. #Devara." In the film, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a village belle named Thangam. Her look from Devara was teased earlier by the makers. Janhvi came on board with the film last year and has been shooting for the film ever since.

Viral video from the sets of Devara

Jr NTR is shooting for some of the key sequences of Devara in Goa. Janhvi Kapoor has also reached the location to partake in the shooting of the film. However, a video from the sets of Devara from Goa has leaked online. In the viral video, Jr NTR can be seen walking towards the shore of the beach. For the unversed, Jr NTR is currently in Goa shooting for the next phase of his upcoming film Devara: Part 1. The shooting schedule, which includes filming a song, started on Tuesday and will last for a week. The actor earlier wrapped up the shooting schedules in Hyderabad.

The first part of Devara will hit the big screens on October 10. As per media reports, Jr NTR will be playing a dual role in the film. He will play both father and son in Devara. Only a part of Jr NTR's son will be shown in the first installment of the film, the remaining will be showcased in the sequel.

