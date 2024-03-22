×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 08:15 IST

LEAKED: Jr NTR's Video From The Sets Of Devara Goes Viral

Jr NTR is shooting for some of the key sequences of Devara in Goa. However, a video featuring the RRR actor from the sets of the film has leaked online.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Devara leaked video
Devara leaked video | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Devara starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The movie is helmed by Koratala Siva and the shooting is currently ongoing in Goa. However, amid the buzz surrounding the film, a video from the sets of Devara has leaked online.

Viral video from the sets of Devara

Jr NTR is shooting for some of the key sequences of Devara in Goa. Janhvi Kapoor has also reached the location to partake in the shooting of the film. However, a video from the sets of Devara from Goa has leaked online. In the viral video, Jr NTR can be seen walking towards the shore of the beach.

 

 

For the unversed, Jr NTR is currently in Goa shooting for the next phase of his upcoming film Devara: Part 1. The shooting schedule, which includes filming a song, started on Tuesday and will last for a week. The actor earlier wrapped up the shooting schedules in Hyderabad.

 

Devara poster featuring Jr NTR | Image: IMDb

 

What more do we know about Devara?

The first part of Devara will hit the big screens on October 10. As per media reports, Jr NTR will be playing a dual role in the film. He will play both father and son in Devara. Only a part of Jr NTR's son will be shown in the first installment of the film, the remaining will be showcased in the sequel.

 

Jr NTR from Devara | Image: X

 

Devara: Part 1 also stars Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is making her Telugu debut. The film marks NTR Jr’s second big collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 hit film Janatha Garage, which earned a lot of positive responses from the audience and critics alike.

(With inputs from IANS)

