Telugu film actors Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR who have achieved a big name for themselves once appeared on a special episode of the Telugu game show Evaru Meelo Koteeswaralu and broke the internet with their warm bonding. It was the same episode when Jr NTR admitted that he feels jealous of Mahesh Babu.

Why is Jr NTR jealous of Mahesh Babu?

Mahesh in his debut on a game show discussed the evolving relationship with his daughter, Sitara and talked about the unique dynamics between a father and child at different life stages. Responding candidly, Jr NTR expressed a bit of envy towards those blessed with daughters. Mahesh Babu was quick to jovially offer Jr NTR the chance to experience fatherhood.

Jr NTR was heard saying, "I feel jealous of people who have a girl child." To this Mahesh replied, "You can have one”. This left everyone in splits. Mahesh concluded by saying, "It is really special to be a father, be it a girl child, or a boy”. Mahesh eventually ended up winning Rs 25 lakh on the quiz show.

What Evaru Meelo Koteeswaralu is all about?

Evaru Meelo Koteeswaralu is the Telugu adaptation of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" and was initially hosted by Nagarjuna and later by Chiranjeevi. The fifth and last season was hosted by Jr NTR which concluded on December 5, 2021.

What’s on the Mahesh and Jr NTR’s work front?

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Trivikram’s Guntur Kaaram which recently premiered on Netflix. The film also starred Ramya Krishnan, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and others in pivotal roles. He will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s next tentatively titled SSMB 29.

Jr NTR on the other hand is prepping up for the high-octane action thriller Devara, directed by Koratala Siva co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. It will hit the theatres on October 10 2024.