Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 23:03 IST

Jr NTR Once Admitted To Being Jealous Of Mahesh Babu - Here's Why

During an old interview, Jr NTR once confessed that he feels jealous of Mahesh Babu and his reason is too sweet to handle.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu with Jr NTR
Mahesh Babu with Jr NTR | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Telugu film actors Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR who have achieved a big name for themselves once appeared on a special episode of the Telugu game show Evaru Meelo Koteeswaralu and broke the internet with their warm bonding. It was the same episode when Jr NTR admitted that he feels jealous of Mahesh Babu.

Why is Jr NTR jealous of Mahesh Babu?

Mahesh in his debut on a game show discussed the evolving relationship with his daughter, Sitara and talked about the unique dynamics between a father and child at different life stages. Responding candidly, Jr NTR expressed a bit of envy towards those blessed with daughters. Mahesh Babu was quick to jovially offer Jr NTR the chance to experience fatherhood.

 

 

Jr NTR was heard saying, "I feel jealous of people who have a girl child." To this Mahesh replied, "You can have one”. This left everyone in splits. Mahesh concluded by saying, "It is really special to be a father, be it a girl child, or a boy”. Mahesh eventually ended up winning Rs 25 lakh on the quiz show.

Advertisement

What Evaru Meelo Koteeswaralu is all about?

Evaru Meelo Koteeswaralu is the Telugu adaptation of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" and was initially hosted by Nagarjuna and later by Chiranjeevi. The fifth and last season was hosted by Jr NTR which concluded on December 5, 2021.

Advertisement

 

 

What’s on the Mahesh and Jr NTR’s work front?

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Trivikram’s Guntur Kaaram which recently premiered on Netflix. The film also starred Ramya Krishnan, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and others in pivotal roles. He will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s next tentatively titled SSMB 29.

Advertisement

Jr NTR on the other hand is prepping up for the high-octane action thriller Devara, directed by Koratala Siva co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. It will hit the theatres on October 10 2024.

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 23:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

31 minutes ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

3 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

4 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

5 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

6 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

6 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

6 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

6 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

6 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

6 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

6 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

6 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

6 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

8 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

a day ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Alia Bhatt Revisits The Gangubai Aesthetic

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  2. BJP Wants Congress Rajya Sabha Winner Suspended for 'Pro Pak Slogans'

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan youngster picks MS Dhoni over AB de Villiers as best finisher

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Ahead of 4 Gaganyaan Astronauts, Woman Robot 'Vyommitra' to Fly Solo

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. 'Their skill was better than ours': Stokes shower praise on IND spinners

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo