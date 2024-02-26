Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

War 2 To Further Delay Devara Release? Rumours Swirl Around Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan Starrer

Due to pending shoot, VFX work and Saif Ali Khan's injury, Devara has been delayed to Dussehra from its initial April release. It might get pushed back again.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Devara
A new poster of Devara | Image:Jr NTR/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan starrer Devara Part 1 is one of the most anticipated pan-India films lined up for release. The team has been busy filming for it since last year and the post-production work is ongoing simultaneously. Due to pending VFX work and Saif's injury, the film has been delayed to Dussehra from its initial April release. Now, there are rumours that the film might be pushed again to a later date.

Devara Part 1 poster | Image: Devara/X

Jr NTR Devara to be delayed again?

Devara is a VFX heavy film and is set against the coastal backdrop. The makers have pegged it as a first-of-its kind experience that will come out from the Indian film industry. In making the project, it seems like the makers will have to invest more time than expected.

Devara poster | Image: IMDb

According to Gulte, the hearsay in the film circle is that Jr NTR shot for a couple of days for Devara in the last 2 and a half months. The shoot is not progressing as they initially planned, with delayed music and possible reshoots affecting the planned schedule of its release. Another factor that comes into play here is that the RRR star has been attached to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in War 2. The YRF spyverse film will soon go on the floors and Jr NTR may have to opt for one project over the other thus affecting Devara.

Advertisement

Devara to release in two parts

Devara will unfold in two parts. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu. Koratala Siva is the film's director. It marks Janhvi Kapoor Telugu debut and Saif Ali Khan will play the role of antagonist Bhaira in it.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

13 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

13 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

21 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee's Alleged Killers Caught On CCTV

    Videos11 minutes ago

  2. India beat England: Team India clinch 5-match series after beating ENG

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Centre mandates minimum age criteria for class 1 admission to 6+years

    Education13 minutes ago

  4. CUET UG 2024 registration to begin today evening

    Education14 minutes ago

  5. Centre’s Infra Push: 2,000 Rail Projects Worth Rs 41,000cr Inaugurated

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo