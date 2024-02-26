Updated February 26th, 2024 at 12:03 IST
War 2 To Further Delay Devara Release? Rumours Swirl Around Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan Starrer
Due to pending shoot, VFX work and Saif Ali Khan's injury, Devara has been delayed to Dussehra from its initial April release. It might get pushed back again.
Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan starrer Devara Part 1 is one of the most anticipated pan-India films lined up for release. The team has been busy filming for it since last year and the post-production work is ongoing simultaneously. Due to pending VFX work and Saif's injury, the film has been delayed to Dussehra from its initial April release. Now, there are rumours that the film might be pushed again to a later date.
Jr NTR Devara to be delayed again?
Devara is a VFX heavy film and is set against the coastal backdrop. The makers have pegged it as a first-of-its kind experience that will come out from the Indian film industry. In making the project, it seems like the makers will have to invest more time than expected.
According to Gulte, the hearsay in the film circle is that Jr NTR shot for a couple of days for Devara in the last 2 and a half months. The shoot is not progressing as they initially planned, with delayed music and possible reshoots affecting the planned schedule of its release. Another factor that comes into play here is that the RRR star has been attached to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in War 2. The YRF spyverse film will soon go on the floors and Jr NTR may have to opt for one project over the other thus affecting Devara.
Devara to release in two parts
Devara will unfold in two parts. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu. Koratala Siva is the film's director. It marks Janhvi Kapoor Telugu debut and Saif Ali Khan will play the role of antagonist Bhaira in it.
Published February 26th, 2024 at 12:03 IST
