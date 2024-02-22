Advertisement

Actress Janhvi Kapoor continues to soar high in her career, landing significant projects back-to-back. Following her involvement in NTR’s Devara, she has now secured a role in Ram Charan’s upcoming venture helmed by Buchi Babu Sana which is slated to commence filming soon.

Janhvi Kapoor shares an update on Devara

In a recent interview, Kapoor disclosed her intense focus on mastering the dialogues for her latest Telugu venture. When asked if the movie is completed, Janhvi told The Week, “No, we're still shooting for it. We have some of the songs left.”

Expressing her commitment, the actress added, “I just got my dialogues last night and all I want to do is sit down in my room and learn my lines. That's all I want to do. I don't want to speak in English. I don't want to talk about anything else. I don't want to talk about my future plans. I just want to do the work that I need to do.”

What more do we know about Devara?

Janhvi's character in Devara is Thangam who is a rural maiden. Eager to collaborate with NTR, Kapoor has eagerly anticipated this project. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also marks the southern debut of Saif Ali Khan, with music composed by Anirudh. However, production faced hurdles when Saif Ali Khan sustained an injury last month, prompting a temporary halt.

Although Khan has since recovered and resumed his involvement in location scouting, filming has yet to recommence. Director Koratala Siva awaits musical contributions from Anirudh Ravichander and aims to finalise four remaining songs crucial to the film.

Moreover, the release date has been pushed from April to October 2024, affording the team ample time to complete pending tasks. With this extension, both Siva and NTR can approach production at a more leisurely pace, ensuring careful attention to detail during the remaining filming process.