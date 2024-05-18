Advertisement

Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's much-awaited NTR31 is said to be going on the floors this year. In the latest development, a report stated that the film has been titled Dragon. While there is no official confirmation on whether that will be the title of the film, another report has hinted that the Dragon was supposed to be the title of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.

File photo of Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR | Image: X

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel secure Dragon title for free?

Dharma Productions reportedly registered the title Dragon for their magnum opus Brahmastra, which is supposed to be released as a trilogy. Brahmastra Part 1 hit the big screens in 2022 and was commercial hit. The makers have hit the pause button its upcoming parts for now.

According to media reports, when the makers of NTR31 approached the team of Brahmastra for securing the rights to Dragon title, they readily agreed. Moreover, its being stated that there was no money exchange in this deal.

Jr NTR set to make his Bollywood debut with War 2

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is set to make his Bollywood debut with War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is also the director of Brahmastra. War 2 has also gone on the floors earlier this year and is expected to release next year.

Jr NTR is also occupied with Devara shoot. The Koratala Siva directorial will release in two parts, with the first installment hitting the big screens later this year in October. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.