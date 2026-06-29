Jr NTR-Trivikram Movie's First Look Poster Brutally Trolled Over Use Of AI, Fans Call It 'Massive Disservice'

The makers have finally announced the project that marks the reunion of Jr NTR and Trivikram. The project was officially announced by NTR through social media. The film is based on Lord Subramanya Swamy, also known as Lord Murugan and the God of War. While the poster has aided the buzz about the film, it has also received massive backlash.

Jr NTR-Trivikram film announced but received flak

Featuring a trident and spear merging alongside a DNA motif, the poster carries the intriguing tagline, "One Spear, One Purpose... One Divine Reckoning." The makers have positioned the film as a grand mythological spectacle, promising a divine cinematic experience inspired by mythology and rooted in powerful storytelling, as stated in a press release. The poster has received appreciation for his design and for the integration of scientific and mythological elements.

However, a select section of social media users pointed out that the AI has been used for the poster. This has received massive criticism from the makers. Some have slammed the makers of Jr NTR and Trivikram film for sloppy work. Netizens have also claimed that a film of such scale and magnitude deserved a better poster.

Conceived on a grand scale and rooted in divinity, the film promises a powerful blend of mythology-inspired storytelling, intense emotions, breathtaking action and spectacular world-building. The film's music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is jointly produced by S. Radha Krishna (China Babu) under the prestigious Haarika & Hassine Creations banner and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under NTR Arts. The film is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.



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