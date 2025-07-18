Junior Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Debutant Kireeti Reddy Looks Forward To A Promising Opening

Junior Box Office Collection: Kireeti Reddy made his debut alongside established stars Sreeleela and Genelia D'Souza and was able to leave a mark in the minds of the audience. The actor is receiving positive reviews for his performance in the movie, particularly his dance moves. And was also compared to veteran actor Jr NTR. The positive word of mouth has helped the movie's business.

Junior box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹0.73 crore at the box office since Friday morning. The collection might appear slow, but considering that the movie is headlined by a debutant, the business is comparatively good. In Telugu, Junior had an overall 20.06 per cent occupancy on Friday, with 19.47 per cent in the morning and 20.64 per cent in the afternoon. Also release in Kannada, the film had an overall 14.01 per cent occupancy, with 13.59 per cent morning and 14.43 per cent in the afternoon.

Is Junior worth the watch?

The early cinemagoers watched the first show of the movie and penned their reviews on social media handles, hailing Kireeti's performance in the movie. A user wrote, "Kireeti as a debutant is a showstopper! His electrifying dance moves lit up the screen with unmatched energy & grace. His precision in fight sequences was thrilling & the ease in his acting is absolutely captivating. With this stellar start, he has a bright future."

Another wrote a detailed review of the movie. "Entertaining 1st half followed by emotional 2nd half... Junior is a perfect commercial entertainer with a perfect blend of comedy, action and emotion. Kireeti surprises in his debut with mature performance and energetic dance movies. If you bear a few slow parts in second half and weak villain character, its definitely a good watch for weekend, especially father son emotions were presented beautifully," read the post.



"What an outstanding Energy Dance, fights & performance of @KireetiOfficial superb... Good come back for @geneliad," read a post.

All about Junior