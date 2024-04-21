Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. As the anticipation of the movie increases, the megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a new poster of the movie teasing his look in the sci-fi film.

Amitabh Bachchan looks for hope in a ray of light in the new Kalki 2898 AD poster

On April 20, a new poster from the upcoming sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled. The poster features veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a new avatar. In the poster, Big B is seen fully covered in bandages with not even his face visible. The makers also shared that a crucial announcement for the film is underway today at 7:15 PM.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐬!



Exclusively on @StarSportsIndia at 7:15 PM on April 21st.#Kalki2898AD @SrBachchan @ikamalhaasan #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7@DishPatani @Music_Santhosh @VyjayanthiFilms @Kalki2898AD #IPLonStar pic.twitter.com/pFtsBYK9sR — Kalki 2898 AD (@Kalki2898AD)

The new poster of the cinema icon has now been shared in different languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The actor is looking up at a light source in front of a pillar inside an ancient temple. The pillar has stone carvings. The text on the poster reads, "Samay Aa Gaya Hai", leaving the audience excited about the film. The film, helmed by Nag Ashwin, made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year. The film is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and is a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future.

Kalki 2898 AD to finally release in July?

Kalki 2898 AD was slated for a theatrical release on May 9. The announcement of the dates of the Lok Sabha elections, however, immediately put the same into a tizzy. The reason behind this is, that the date for voting in the state of Andhra Pradesh - the film's primary target audience - has been set at May 12. This will inadvertently interject with the kind of massive traction the film is expecting on and around its opening day.

#Prabhas' Indian sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD' prepares to take over the world on May 9



(via @Kalki2898AD) pic.twitter.com/DFqzsxlIa6 — Fandom (@getFANDOM)



Previous conjecture pegged the fresh release date of the film as May 30. There is, however, no official announcement of the same. The latest update on this, as per a recent 123Telugu report, is that Kalki 2898 AD, will be hitting the screens sometime in the second week of July. Audiences are in anticipation that the major announcement by the makers will be regarding the release date.

Advertisement

(With inputs from IANS)