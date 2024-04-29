Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The film will feature Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan as the main leads. In a recent interaction with moviegoers at an event, the director of the film Nag Ashwin opened up about Kalki 2898 AD's comparison to Dune.

Nag Ashwin opens up about his film's comparison to Dune

During the event, Nag Ashwin was asked about his opinion after netizens compared Kalki 2898 AD with Dune. Responding to the question, he said, "Yeah! (Laughed) That is because you see sand. Wherever you see sand, it looks like Dune." This is not the first time the Prabhas starrer has been compared to a Hollywood movie. The concept, visuals and craft have reminded netizens of a big Hollywood film. Therefore, makers have left no stone unturned to make Kalki 2898 AD a grand film.

When will Kalki 2898 AD release in theatres?

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD recently took to their social media handle X to announce the new release date of the film. The film will now hit the theatres on June 27, 2024. The makers also shared a new poster with the caption, "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 𝟐𝟕-𝟎𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒." The film will release around the same time as Indian 2. Interestingly, both Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2 will feature Kamal Haasan. As per media reports, Indian 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on June 13.

Kalki 2898 AD poster | Image: Kalki 2898 AD/X

Moreover, it has been reported that due to the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on May 13, the producers decided to postpone the release date of Kalki 2898 AD. Since the budget of the film is quite high, the makers cannot risk the viewership of the movie with any mega event around the clock.

