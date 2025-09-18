Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin Talks About 'Change And Choice' In Cryptic Post After Deepika Padukone Is Dropped From Sequel

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will not be returning for the sequel to the 2024 Telugu blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, the makers announced on Thursday. Vyjayanthi Movies, which produced the Nag Ashwin-directed film, also starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, shared the news in a post on social media platform X. This is the second movie that Deepika has lost this year. Earlier, rumours were rife that she has been removed from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, starring Prabhas, due to some of her "demands", which reportedly included a hefty fees as the leading lady, 8-hour shifts, private jet for travel to and from set and an entourage. Later, Triptii Dimri was cast in the movie.

As soon as Deepika was dropped for Kalki sequel, reports floating around suggested that similar "demands" were made by her before the movie went on the floors. Some of it included a hike in fees from last time, 7-hour shifts and 5-star stays for her 25-person crew. After the Pathaan star lost Kalki, Nag Ashwin dropped a cryptic post on Instagram talking about "change". He also posted a clip from Kalki 2898 AD climax battle featuring a de-aged Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama.

Kalki 2898 AD grossed over ₹1000 crore at worldwide box office in 2024 | Image: X

"You can't change what happened but you can choose what happens next," Nagi wrote over his post. Many thought that this message from the director was aimed at Deepika. While theories continue to swirl around the reason behind Deepika being dropped from Kalki sequel, the actress remains tight-lipped.