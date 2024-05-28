Advertisement

The makers of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD are gearing up for the film's grand release on June 27. The Nag Ashwin directorial has been in the making for several years and has quite a few delays. As the release date of the first installment of the two-part sci-fi series is approaching, rumours are flying about the film's details. According to reports, just like Prabhas, film's leading lady Deepika Padukone's character will also have a mythological connection.

Kalki 2898 AD poster ~ Image: Kalki 2898 AD/X

Interesting details of Deepika's role in Kalki 2898 AD

According to 123 Telugu, Deepika Padukone will portray a character which is the reincarnation of the goddess Lakshmi, with her character named Padma in the movie. While the 83 actress' look in the movie has been revealed in several posters and teasers the speculation around her character and the name remain to be confirmed.

Kalki 2898 AD poster ~ Image: Kalki 2898 AD/X

While Deepika is expecting her first baby with husband Ranveer Singh, it has been reported that she will be missing out on the promotions of Kalki 2898 AD, which are expected to begin with the trailer launch in the first week of June.

Advertisement

More details about Kakli 2898 AD

The magnum opus, which was greenlit as Project K in 2020, promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema, according to the makers. The film’s official title, Kalki 2898 AD, was announced by the makers at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July 2023. It is produced by Aswini Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. APart from Prabhas and Deepika, the multilingual, big budget film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Keerthy Suresh will be voicing Bujji, a futuristic vehicle in the film.