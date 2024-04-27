Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, among others was scheduled to hit the big screens on May 9. However, the makers have recently announced that the release date of the film has been postponed. Along with the big announcement, the makers also dropped a new poster featuring Prabhas, Deepika and Big B.

When will Kalki 2898 AD release in theatres?

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD recently took to their social media handle X to announce the new release date of the film. The film will now hit the theatres on June 27, 2024. The makers also shared a new poster with the caption, "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 𝟐𝟕-𝟎𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒." The film will now clash with Indian 2 in theatres. Interestingly, both Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2 will feature Kamal Haasan. As per media reports, Indian 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on June 13.

Kalki 2898 AD poster | Image: Kalki 2898AD/X

Indian 2 poster | Image: IMDb

Moreover, it has been reported that due to the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on May 13, the producers decided to postpone the release date of Kalki 2898 AD. Since the budget of the film is quite high, the makers cannot rish the viewership of the movie with any mega event around the clock.

New clip teases Big B's mysterious look in Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is produced by Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies. A clip introducing Bachchan as Ashwatthama was aired on TV ahead of Sunday evening's IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

In the video, a child can be seen asking the mysterious character who he is. In his deep baritone reply, the man -- covered in bandages and with a bow in his hands -- introduces himself. "Since the last age, I have awaited for the arrival of Dashaavatar. Guru Drona's son, Ashwatthama," he says. In no time, the teaser of Kalki 2898 AD went viral on social media. Big B has been de-aged in the movie digitally.