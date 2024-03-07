Advertisement

Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his upcoming highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD. As the shooting nears its completion, the cast and crew, including director Nag Ashwin, Prabhas and Disha Patani, jetted off to Italy to shoot a song and dance sequence. The film is slated to release on May 9.

Prabhas and Disha are in Italy to shoot a dance sequence

Taking to Instagram, the production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared a photo from the sets, offering a glimpse of how the song shoot is going. Seeing the image, we can say that they are shooting in chilly weather as Disha is wrapped in a grey-coloured blanket while Prabhas has donned a black puffer jacket. In the background, we can see a breathtaking view of the blue sea and clear sky.

(A photo of Disha and Prabhas from the sets | Image: Instagram)

The caption read, "Windy Vibes #Kalki2898AD".

Advertisement

When the Kalki 2898 team jetted off to Italy

On Wednesday, Vyjayanthi Movies shared two photos as the team jetted off for the shoot. In the first image, the whole team can be seen posing for the image on the tarmac as they arrive in Italy. “Italy lo aata paata. (Song and dance in Italy)” read the caption.

Advertisement

(A team of Kalki 2898 AD | Image: Instagram)

In another picture, Disha turned photographer for Prabhas as she clicked his image inside the plane. “A Darling Pic. Italy diaries ft. #Prabhas & @DishPatani, (sic)” read the caption.

(Disha clicking picture of Prabhas | Image: Instagram)

Makers to wrap up Kalki 2898 AD soon

The film's shoot and post-production are happening simultaneously to meet the deadline. Most of the portions have been wrapped up with only songs left in the schedule. Apart from Prabhas and Disha, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

The epic science-fiction dystopian drama is based on Hindu scriptures. Spilling the beans about the plot of the film at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurugram, Nag Ashwin said, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner. 6000 years behind 2898 AD is 3101 BCE, which is when the last avatar of Krishna is believed to have passed.”