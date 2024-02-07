Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2898 AD To Skip May Release? Here's The Possible Reason

Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan. The Nag Ashwin directorial will release in 2 parts.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki 2898 AD Teaser | Image:Image / IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kalki 2898 AD has been long in the making and after facing several delays related to production and post-production issues is all set to release on May 9. While after its postponement from January, the movie is set to release in May, reports are rife that it may be pushed further to August 15, which is currently a very crowded date considering its a holiday.

Work pending on Kalki 2898 AD

According to reports, a key schedule of the Prabhas starrer is currently underway in Hyderabad with Amitabh Bachchan, who is playing in a major character in the pan-India film also joining the shoot. As the team is constantly filming for Kalki 2898 AD, it is speculated that a lot of work is left in the film and much more time will go into post-production as well.

If these reports turn out to be true, it will be yet another setback for Prabhas' fans. After the release of Salaar, all eyes have been on Kalki 2898 AD because of its genre and a never-seen-before side of the Baahubali star. Meanwhile, if Kalki does release in August, it might have to face off against other biggies like Pushpa: The Rule and Singham 3.  

Prabhas starrer to join crowded I-Day release

So far, it is expected that I-Day will see the release of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa The Rule and Bollywood biggie Singham 3. It is also expected that Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 may also join the two-way clash. 

While more titles will vie for I-Day release, if Kalki 2898 AD arrives on the date, it may lead t major shifts in the release calendar.    

 

 

 

 


 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

