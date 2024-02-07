Advertisement

The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated films of Prabhas' career. The first look of the horror comedy was unveiled on the occasion of Sankrathi, earlier this year, and instantly grabbed attention for the Telugu star's massy look. While Prabhas' next Kalki 2898 AD is going to be actor's next, set for release on May 9 release, The Raja Saab has also stoked curiosity of the fans. Director Maruthi teased fans about what to expect from the film.

Maruthi opens up about The Raja Saab

Since the first look of The Raja Saab has been unveiled, Maruthi has been bugged with questions about the Prabhas starrer. While the director has stayed mum on plot and cast details, he spoke about the upcoming film at an event.

"You will see what I am capable of with #RajaSaab. I will exceed the expectations of fans with the film," said Maruthi.

Advertisement

The Raja Saab to reunite Prabhas with this popular comedian

According to reports, The Raja Saab will see Brahmanandam adding humour to the film. Though no announcement has been made in this regard, according to 123Telugu, the official update in the regard will soon be shared by the makers.

Advertisement

If this turns out to be true, The Raja Saab will mark Brahmanandam and Prabhas' reunion 11 years after their hit film Mirchi (2013). Meanwhile, the release date of The Raja Saab is also awaited. Speaking at a prior event, Maruthi said that all focus is currently on Kalki 2898 AD and the official release date will be shared at "the right time".

Contrary reports have suggested that Kalki 2898 AD may also be pushed beyond its scheduled release as a lot of post-production work left is left on Nag Ashwin's directorial.