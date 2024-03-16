×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas Returns To Hyderabad After Wrapping Up Italy Schedule, Video Goes Viral

Prabhas, who was shooting for a dance sequence in Italy with Disha Patani, has returned to Hyderabad, India. Video from the airport is going viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prabhas, who has been shooting for Kalki 2898 AD with Disha Patani in Italy, has returned to Hyderabad. The duo was filming a dance sequence in the freezing weather and picturesque location.  They landed in Italy on March 6 and since then there have been several photos from the sets.

Prabhas wraps up Kalki 2898 Italy schedule

A video is going viral on the internet from Hyderabad airport showcasing Prabhas, surrounded by his security, walking towards his card. The Salaar actor can be seen sporting a black shirt paired with olive green pants. He added a cap and sunglasses to accentuate his airport look.

 

 

In the film, Prabhas is named Bhairava.

When in Italy, Prabhas and Disha Patani were doing this

The production house shared the photo of Prabhas and Disha from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD in Italy on its official Instagram handle and captioned it as "Windy Vibes #Kalki2898AD". Seeing the image, Disha was wrapped in a grey-coloured blanket while Prabhas donned a black puffer jacket.

 

 

A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and revealed that he was late again to reach the sets of Kalki 2898 AD, seemingly to wrap up his character shoot. "Late again .. but late from work last night... as the completion of KALKI approaches .. and as has been informed it is May 9th of the release... So last efforts to get all in shape and in order to bring to all an experience that promises the vision of the makers," Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film stars Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. After several delays, the film will hit the theatres on May 9.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

