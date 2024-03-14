Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his next film Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. As less than two months are left for the sci-fi thriller to hit the big screens, Big B took to his blog to share an update about the status of the movie.

What is the latest update about Kaliki 2898 AD?

Taking to his blog, Bachchan revealed that he was late again on the sets of Kalki 2898 AD, seemingly to wrap up his character shoot. "Late again .. but late from work last night... as the completion of KALKI approaches .. and as has been informed it is May 9th of the release... So last efforts to get all in shape and in order to bring to all an experience that promises the vision of the makers," Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Tumblr)

Kalki 2898 AD is helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Prabhas and Disha Patani are in Italy for the last dance schedule

Prabhas and Disha Patani jetted off to Italy a few days ago to shoot the dance sequence. The production house shared the photo of Prabhas and Disha from the sets on its official Instagram handle and captioned it as "Windy Vibes #Kalki2898AD". Seeing the image, it was evident that they were shooting in chilly weather. Disha was wrapped in a grey-coloured blanket while Prabhas donned a black puffer jacket.

A few days ago, they revealed the character name of Prabhas, which is Bhairava. Seeing the image, it seems he is preparing for a street fight. “From the future streets of Kasi, Introducing 'BHAIRAVA' from #Kalki2898AD,” read the caption.

Produced by C. Aswani Dutt under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on May 9.