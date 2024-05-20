Advertisement

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is set for a grand release worldwide on June 27. The sci-fi is helmed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame and the director has assembled a pan-India cast for his ambitious project. While the teaser of the film has revealed Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's looks in the movie, the makers have managed to maintain both secrecy and curiosity surrounding Kamal Haasan's role in the movie. Earlier reports have suggested that Haasan will play the role of a villain in the two-part film but nothing is confirmed as of now.

File photo of Kamal Haasan | Image: Kamal Haasan/X

What's the buzz surrounding Kamal Haasan's role in Kalki 2898 AD?

According to new rumours, Haasan's role in Kalki 2898 AD will be limited to just 20 odd minutes. However, his screen time will be comparatively much longer in the second installment. It has been reported previously as well that the Indian star's role will be shorter in Kalki 2898 AD but new details about his long part in the second Kalki film is sure to leave the fans excited.

Kalki 2898 AD poster | Image: Kalki 2898 AD/X

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 to release right after Kalki 2898 AD

Meanwhile, the coming months will be special for the fans of Ulaganayagan. Shortly after Kalki 2898 AD, Haasan will be seen in the much awaited Indian 2, directed by S Shankar. The makers recently conformed that Indian 3 will follow soon after the second installment.

Haasan is also busy with the shoot of Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. Jayam Ravi, Silambarasan TR, Ali Fazal and Trisha are also part of the cast. The critically-acclaimed filmmaker and the veteran actor are reuniting after 35 years for the Tamil star’s 234th feature film. They earlier worked together on the 1987 critical hit Nayakan.

