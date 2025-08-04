Kamal Haasan Sparks Controversy With His Remark Against Sanatan Dharma, Says 'Only Education Can Break Chains'

Time and again, Kamal Haasan made the headlines not for the movie but for his controversial remarks against religion or language. Speaking of which, the veteran actor is back courting controversy for commenting on Sanatan Dharma at an event in Chennai. The Indian 2 actor addressed the audience at the Agaram Foundation event, where he highlighted the importance of education and how it can help in winning the world. He called it a "weapon" and added that we must hold on to education. However, he then remarked on a religion.

Kamal Haasan's controversial remark

During the event, Kamal Haasan said, "Education is the only weapon that can break the chains of dictatorship and Sanatan". He added, "Don't take anything else in your hands, only education. We cannot win without it, because the majority can make you lose. Majority Fools (Moodargal) will make you lose; knowledge alone will seem defeated. That's why we must hold on to it (Education) firmly."

This is not the first time he has courted controversy. Earlier, during the release of his movie Thug Life, the actor stated at an event that Kannada is born out of Tamil. This didn't go down well with the Karnataka people, and they opposed the release of the movie. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) demanded an apology from the actor and threatened to ban his movie, but the actor didn't budge and refused to apologise.

What's next for Kamal Haasan?