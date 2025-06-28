Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Vishnu Manchu's Mythological Drama Slows Down On First Saturday, Unlikely To Reach ₹20 Crore Mark

Kannappa Box Office Collection: Vishnu Manchu starrer opened to positive reviews and earned 50 times more than the actor's previous movies. The film minted ₹8.95 crore at the box office in India, becoming the biggest opening of Vishnu's career. It is anticipated that the cameo appearances of Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Mohanlal helped the film's business. However, on the first Saturday, the collection pace of the film slowed down.

Kannappa box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the mythological starrer earned ₹2.31 crore at the box office in India since morning. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹11.26 crore. However, this is not the real figure and will be updated towards the end of the day. Seeing the pace, the film is unlikely to earn ₹20 crore in two days, but owing to positive word of mouth and the weekend, the film might end up earning well on Saturday.

Kannappa had an overall 36.13 per cent Telugu occupancy on Saturday, with 27 per cent in the morning and 45.26 per cent in the afternoon.

On the first day, the Tamil version of the film earned ₹0.1 crore, the Telugu version earned ₹8 crore, the Kannada ₹0.1 crore and the Malayalam ₹0.15 crore.

When will Kannappa release online?

A report suggests that the makers are set to break the 8-week digital release norms. According to a report, Vishnu shared that the film's OTT rights have not yet been sold to any streaming giants, and they want the film to enjoy an extended theatrical run without the pressure of a streaming release deadline. He further confirmed that Kannappa will not be available to stream for at least 10 weeks after its theatrical run.