Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Vishnu Manchu To Register Career Best Opening Weekend, Film Likely To Earn ₹25 Crore

Kannappa Box Office Collection: Vishnu Manchu's mythological drama has been performing well at the box office. The film opened at ₹9.35 crore at the box office in India, but witnessed a 23.53 per cent drop on the second day. However, it seems the film will be able to reach ₹25 crore in the opening weekend.

Kannappa box office collection day 3 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the film minted ₹3.98 crore at the box office on Sunday since morning. Adding the three-day collection, the total stands at ₹20.48 crore in India. Seeing the pace, the film is expected to reach ₹25 crore. Kannappa had an overall 38.12 per cent Telugu occupancy on Sunday, with 25.08 per cent in the morning and 51.16 per cent in the afternoon.

Vishnu Manchu reveals why he chose a Bollywood director for Kannappa

During a press meet, Vishnu shared that no Tollywood director wanted to make Kannappa owing to the actor's previous flop streak. So, he approached a debutante director working in the Hindi film industry to make a film in the Telugu language. Kannappa marks Mukesh Kumar Singh's big-screen debut as a director. Prior to this, he had directed the popular Star Plus adaptation of Mahabharat.

“You (media) very well know that no director from Tollywood would be willing to work with me if I approached them with the Kannappa script. Also, my last few films didn’t perform well. Mukesh Kumar Singh brilliantly handled a show based on an Indian epic. Despite Kannappa being his debut feature film as a director, I entrusted him with the responsibility. He is a hidden gem, and I want to bring such talent to the forefront,” Vishnu shared.