Hera Pheri 3: Is Paresh Rawal’s Exit And Re-Entry In The Film A Staged PR Stunt By Akshay Kumar? Netizens React

Putting all the differences aside, Paresh Rawal has finally decided to re-join Hera Pheri 3 to reprise his iconic role as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. Directed by Priyadarshan, the beloved is going to bring back the hilarious trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. While the fans who have been waiting for the film with bated breath are rejoicing at the news, some netizens have called it a PR stunt to keep the film in the news.

Netizens do not seem too convinced with the ‘everything is fine now’ narrative

Reacting to the actor’s video where he confirmed his presence in Hera Pheri 3. One user wrote “Akshay Kumar vs Paresh Rawal is 100% a PR stunt”. Soon more chimed in commenting “I bet All this Paresh Rawal drama is a PR stunt of #HeraPheri3, "As expected, Paresh Rawal's exit from #HeraPhera3 was just a PR gimmick to grab attention and enthusiasm. Worked well”.

Another user, while taking a jibe on Akshay Kumar wrote “The News of Paresh Rawal leaving #HeraPheri3 was just a PR Stunt by Akshay Kumar… Disaster Kumar of Bollywood also known as Canadaputra Akshay Kumar is doing this cheap tactics so that his film Hera Pheri 3 remains in Limelight…”