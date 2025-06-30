Kannappa Is Under Attack: Vishnu Manchu Flags Piracy, Claims 30,000 Illegal Links Of The Film Have Been 'Taken Down'

Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa hit the big screens on June 27, 2025. The mythological drama has been performing well at the box office and has received good reviews. However, like every other film in recent times, Mukesh Kumar Singh’s directorial also became a victim of piracy. Two days after the worldwide release, Vishnu Manchu addressed the issue on social media, urging fans to avoid supporting piracy and to watch the film in cinemas to show their support.

Vishnu Manchu speaks out against movie piracy

On June 30, the Kannappa star raised concerns on X (formerly Twitter) about the movie being leaked soon after its release.

In a long note, he claimed that Kannappa faced a piracy attack, “Dear movie lovers, #Kannappa is under attack from piracy. Over 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down. This is heartbreaking. Piracy is theft — plain and simple. We don’t teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different. Please don’t encourage it. Support the cinema the right way. Har Har Mahadev.”

For the unversed, just ten days before the movie's release, the producers of Kannappa filed a complaint about the theft of the film’s hard drive containing VFX visuals.

Kannappa box office

As per Sacnilk, the film earned ₹3.98 crore at the box office on Sunday, 29 June. This brought its three-day total in India to ₹20.48 crore. At this rate, it is likely to cross ₹25 crore soon.