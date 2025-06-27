Maa X Review: Kajol's Kaali Avatar Leaves Netizens Spellbound, But They See Shades of Bulbbul and Stree In It

Updated 27 June 2025 at 12:14 IST
Maa X review: Kajol's mythological horror movie has finally hit the silver screens on June 27. The film echoes the essence of Ajay Devgn's horror universe. Fans and critics who have watched the first-day-first-show have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews. The reactions have been mostly positive, with many praising Kajol's performance. Some have even made comparisons to Stree and Khauf, as well as Triptii Dimri's Bulbul, hinting at similar parallels.
Taking to X handles, movie buffs shared Kajol starring Maa reviews. A user commented, “Kajol's Maa combines myth and horror seamlessly! Her stellar performance elevates a predictable plot enhanced by impressive VFX. A must-watch for fans of horror within the Shaitaan universe. 3.5/5 #Maai #Kajol #BollywoodHorror.”
Another wrote, “#MaaReview Kajol shines in a mythological horror that balances emotion and eerie visuals. Though the first half drags, the emotional climax leaves an impact. A bold attempt with outstanding performances, especially Kajol’s. Watch it for the mother’s roar. #maareview #Kajol.”
Someone else remarked, “For every step forward with a series like Khauf, there’s a Maa that drags Indian horror back into traditionalism.”
Another added, “#Kajol is authentic, fearless, and brilliant. With a great story, powerful acting, and chilling moments, #Maa delivers horror with heart. A must-watch.”
Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna's Never-Seen-Before Avatar Is Fierce, Intense And Extremely Raw In Her Next Film Mysaa | First Look Out
Coming from the Shaitaan universe, Maa is a mythological horror drama starring Kajol in the lead role. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film also features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles. The plot follows a mother, portrayed by Kajol, who sets out on a road trip with her daughter but soon encounters eerie supernatural forces tied to a cursed tree and a dark legend. The story draws inspiration from the mythological tale of Goddess Kali and the demon Raktabija.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 27 June 2025 at 12:14 IST