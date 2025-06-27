Maa X Review: Kajol's Kaali Avatar Leaves Netizens Spellbound, But They See Shades of Bulbbul and Stree In It | Image: X

Maa X review: Kajol's mythological horror movie has finally hit the silver screens on June 27. The film echoes the essence of Ajay Devgn's horror universe. Fans and critics who have watched the first-day-first-show have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews. The reactions have been mostly positive, with many praising Kajol's performance. Some have even made comparisons to Stree and Khauf, as well as Triptii Dimri's Bulbul, hinting at similar parallels.

Kajol Maa will be a hit or a flop?

Taking to X handles, movie buffs shared Kajol starring Maa reviews. A user commented, “Kajol's Maa combines myth and horror seamlessly! Her stellar performance elevates a predictable plot enhanced by impressive VFX. A must-watch for fans of horror within the Shaitaan universe. 3.5/5 #Maai #Kajol #BollywoodHorror.”

Another wrote, “#MaaReview Kajol shines in a mythological horror that balances emotion and eerie visuals. Though the first half drags, the emotional climax leaves an impact. A bold attempt with outstanding performances, especially Kajol’s. Watch it for the mother’s roar. #maareview #Kajol.”

Someone else remarked, “For every step forward with a series like Khauf, there’s a Maa that drags Indian horror back into traditionalism.”

Another added, “#Kajol is authentic, fearless, and brilliant. With a great story, powerful acting, and chilling moments, #Maa delivers horror with heart. A must-watch.”

All about Kajol’s Maa movie