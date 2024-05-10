Advertisement

Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of his big banner pan-India project, Kalki 2898 AD. Initially slated for a May 9 release, the Nag Ashwin directorial, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, has now been pushed to a release date of June 27, in lieu of election season. Amid the same, Prabhas appears to have taken up the completion of his hefty lineup of projects - also among which is Kannappa.

Prabhas begins filming for Kannappa

Vishnu Manchu took to his official X handle, to share a brand new poster from his ambitious mythical venture, Kannappa. The poster featured a grand sized foot, amidst what appeared to be a storm. The focus of the poster, was the announcement of Prabhas joining the shoot for Kannappa. The actor's look in the film however, has not been given away yet.

My brother joined the shoot #Prabhas#kannappa🏹 pic.twitter.com/WW8WQbBLec — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu)



The caption to the post read, "My brother joined the shoot #Prabhas #kannappa" It is worth noting, that much of the previous media reports, discussing Prabhas' involvement in the film, affirmed that the actor will be featuring in a cameo for Kannappa, essaying the role of Lord Shiva. Subsequently, Nayanthara's name has come up for another cameo in the film, in lieu of essaying the role of Goddess Parvathi.

Akshay Kumar recently wrapped up filming for cameo in Kannappa



For the unversed, Akshay Kumar will be making his Telugu acting debut, with Kannappa. The actor briefly joined the shoot for the film - the announcement for which was made by Vishnu Manchu. As per a TV9 Telugu report, the actor was paid a whooping sum of ₹6 crores for four days of work on the film.

What a shoot it has been with @akshaykumar. Learnt. Laughed. And now missing the action. Looking forward for many more.#𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚🏹 pic.twitter.com/lUzBfydcHx — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu)

Separately, Vishnu Manchu also commemorated Akshay Kumar concluding his work on the film, sharing a post appreciating all that he learnt from him. The caption to it read, "What a shoot it has been with @akshaykumar. Learnt. Laughed. And now missing the action. Looking forward for many more." Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, is eyeing a release within the year.