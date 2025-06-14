Kannappa Trailer Out: Watch Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal In Mythological Drama

Updated 14 June 2025 at 18:53 IST
Kannappa Trailer Out: Vishnu Manchu's highly anticipated fantasy drama is all set to release later this month. Ahead of it, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the movie, offering a glimpse into the world of Kannappa. Earlier, the trailer was supposed to launch on June 13, but owing to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which cost the lives of over 200 passengers, the makers postponed the event. The film marks the cameo appearances of Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal.
The trailer is being launched amid reports of the hard disk being stolen, which has 90 minutes of the movie with heavy VFX. Vishnu blamed his brother Manchu Manoj for allegedly being the master mind of the robbery.
The over 2-minute trailer opens with young Kannappa throwing a stone at the Shiva linga, and he grows up to be an atheist. As the trailer continues, he is shown turning into the biggest devotee of Lord Shiva after his encounter with Rudra, played by Prabhas. The trailer concludes with Kannappa realising the power of Lord Shiva. The trailer is packed with impactful dialogue and gory action sequences. The YouTube synopsis read, "A powerful retelling of the historic and devotional saga of a simple hunter whose ultimate sacrifice became legend."
Helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. Apart from Vishnu, the film also stars his father Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Rahul Madhav, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu and Preity Mukhundhan. In the movie, Akshay will play the role of Lord Shiva, Mohanlal as Kirata, Prabhas as Rudra and Kajal as Goddess Parvati. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 27 after much delay.
