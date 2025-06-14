Kannappa Trailer Out: Watch Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal In Mythological Drama

Kannappa Trailer Out: Vishnu Manchu's highly anticipated fantasy drama is all set to release later this month. Ahead of it, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the movie, offering a glimpse into the world of Kannappa. Earlier, the trailer was supposed to launch on June 13, but owing to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which cost the lives of over 200 passengers, the makers postponed the event. The film marks the cameo appearances of Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal.

The trailer is being launched amid reports of the hard disk being stolen, which has 90 minutes of the movie with heavy VFX. Vishnu blamed his brother Manchu Manoj for allegedly being the master mind of the robbery.

Watch the trailer of Kannappa

The over 2-minute trailer opens with young Kannappa throwing a stone at the Shiva linga, and he grows up to be an atheist. As the trailer continues, he is shown turning into the biggest devotee of Lord Shiva after his encounter with Rudra, played by Prabhas. The trailer concludes with Kannappa realising the power of Lord Shiva. The trailer is packed with impactful dialogue and gory action sequences. The YouTube synopsis read, "A powerful retelling of the historic and devotional saga of a simple hunter whose ultimate sacrifice became legend."

