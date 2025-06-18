Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu On Bringing Together Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal And More Pan-India Stars For Mytho Film

Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa is gearing up for its release on June 27. The Telugu film has assembled one of the biggest pan-India casts, with Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Mohan Babu and Akshay Kumar playing cameo roles in this mythological drama. The looks of all the stars in the movie has been revealed in the trailer, released recently, and now all eyes are on how the movie will build anticipation in the lead up to its release and deliver at the box office.

Lead star Vishnu revealed how he brought together the biggest stars from various Indian film industries under one roof for his ambitious movie. Speaking to Pinkvilla, when asked whether it was difficult to get Akshay, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, Prabhas and Kajal together for Kannappa, he shared, "Nothing actually. For the people down there, I just asked them. They accepted it because of the long relationship I had. Mr Akshay Ji also, the minute he heard the script, he said okay. I had to reach him the proper way, and when I did, it was quite easy for me. All instantly."

Kannappa is the story of Lord Shiva's biggest devotee

The trailer of Kannappa opens by introducing a boy who does not believe in the existence of God. The movie then captures his story of becoming a Shiv Bhakt. The film features high-octane action sequences. The mythological flick will mark Akshay's Telugu debut. He plays the role of Shiva in the movie. Kannappa is helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. The story has been adapted from the legend of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva.

Kannappa will release on June 27 | Image: X