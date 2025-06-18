Kuberaa Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Decade-Low Biz Expected For Dhanush Starrer, Movie Sells Just 6629 Tickets In USA

Updated 18 June 2025 at 22:32 IST
Kuberaa Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Amid decent hype, Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kuberaa is all set to release on June 20. The team has been pushing hard with promotions, but the advance bookings for the film has been very low, with its release day fast approaching.
The failure of the pre-sales of the film picking up pace is surprising given Dhanush's last release Raayan started well at the box office and minted over ₹6 crore in pre-sales alone. This figure helped the film is becoming Dhanush's biggest opener. Since Kuberaa is struggling as far as advance bookings are concerned, the same may reflect in its day 1 biz too.
Dhanush's films have performed well in the US markets but the pre-sales in the country are not looking too good either. Ahead of its premiere, Kuberaa has collected $150,000, which is roughly ₹1.4 crore.
Raayan (2024) closed its day 1 advance booking on a good note. It sold tickets worth ₹6.20 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) across India theatres. It included a sale of over 4.37 lakh tickets.
Before Raayan, Dhanush's Captain Miller (2024), minted ₹3.90 crore gross in pre-sales (excluding blocked seats), including a count of 2.37 lakh tickets. Kuberaa is directed by Sekhar Kammula and will present Dhanush in a totally different avatar. After a series of flops in Tollywood, a couple of Nagarjuna's upcoming projects, including Kuberaa, are in Kollywood. It remains to be seen how the audiences accept him outside his home market.
