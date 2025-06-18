Kuberaa Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Decade-Low Biz Expected For Dhanush Starrer, Movie Sells Just 6629 Tickets In USA

Kuberaa Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Amid decent hype, Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kuberaa is all set to release on June 20. The team has been pushing hard with promotions, but the advance bookings for the film has been very low, with its release day fast approaching.

The failure of the pre-sales of the film picking up pace is surprising given Dhanush's last release Raayan started well at the box office and minted over ₹6 crore in pre-sales alone. This figure helped the film is becoming Dhanush's biggest opener. Since Kuberaa is struggling as far as advance bookings are concerned, the same may reflect in its day 1 biz too.

Kuberaa USA advance sales: Here are the numbers

Dhanush's films have performed well in the US markets but the pre-sales in the country are not looking too good either. Ahead of its premiere, Kuberaa has collected $150,000, which is roughly ₹1.4 crore.

Kuberaa stars Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna | Image: X

How much did Raayan and Captain Miller collect in advance booking?

Raayan (2024) closed its day 1 advance booking on a good note. It sold tickets worth ₹6.20 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) across India theatres. It included a sale of over 4.37 lakh tickets.

Captain Miller (L) and Raayan released in 2024 | Image: X