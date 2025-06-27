Kannappa X Review: Prabhas' Cameo Steals The Limelight From Vishnu Manchu, Netizens Suggest Epic Saga 'Worth-Watching After Second Half'

Kannappa X Review: Vishnu Manchu's mythological drama has finally hit the theatres today, June 27, after a long delay. The film is roaring in the theatres today with early cinemagoers praising the performance of Vishnu, Akshay Kumar and other actors. However, Prabhas, who had a cameo appearance, stole the limelight as the fans are going gaga over his scene in the film. What they didn't like was the first half, which, according to them, was slow, but they called the second half "spine-chilling", particularly the last 30 minutes of the film.

Is Kannappa worth watching?

The movie buffs who watched the early shows took to their X handles and penned a review. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, with everyone calling the first half slow. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel called Vishnu Manchu's performance as Kannappa "top-notch" and added that his acting in the last 15 minutes of the movie, where he donates his eyes, could define his career. "Overall, Kanappa is a good film. The slow pace and modest production values are its weak points, but the last 40 minutes featuring Vishnu Manchu's memorable performance, along with Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, and Prabhas as Rudra, make it worth watching," wrote Kadel.

A fan urged others to watch the movie and said the first half is slow, but the second half is pure devotion and is structured properly. "Prabhas Anna and Vishnu Manchu Anna did very well. The last 25 minutes of the film were pure goosebumps for me. The theatre went silent, and everyone synced with the emotion. Honestly great cinema for the weekend in my opinion," wrote a fan.

Another fan praised the Maha Shivratri portion as it marks the appearance of Prabhas. "2nd Half 🙌❤‍🔥>>>>> 1st Half. Mahashivratri Episode starring prabhas worked very big time 🛐🔥🔥 Adhi Biggest plus point 🔥💫And vishnu last 20 mins ichi padesadu."

A movie buff pointed out the weak points in the film, but still urged the audience to watch the film, "No words to express my feelings. Chala bagundi movie, must watch!! Devotional climax. A couple of duets, bad camera quality in some scenes and a few CGI scenes are flaws, but ignore them. Overall Energetic action by Vishnu and Mohanbabu garu!!"

Praising Prabhas, a fan wrote, "Cinemas ERUPTED when #Prabhas appeared! It’s not just a cameo—it’s a mass moment! From single screens to multiplexes, the Prabhas fandom is in full force. If you’ve seen it, what was your reaction?"

All about Kannappa?