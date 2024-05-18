Advertisement

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated pan-India films coming out this year. The Nag Ashwin directorial will hit the screens worldwide on June 27 and there are huge expectations riding on it. The makers have assembled a star-studded cast and some popular names are reported to be playing cameo roles in it. The latest buzz is that National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh will play a special role in the film.

Poster of Kalki 2898 AD | Image: Prabhas/Instagram

Nag Ashwin brings back Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh for Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin and Keerthy Suresh have worked together in 2018 release Mahanati. Now, reports have suggested that the actress will be voicing over for a car name Bujji in Kalki 2898 AD. The film is a futuristic sci-fi film with elements of mythology in it and it could very well be that Keerthy will be doing voice over for the special character in the film.

File photo of Keerthy Suresh | Image: Keerthy Suresh/X

Furthermore, rumours have hinted that the special car will keep giving suggestions to protagonist Prabhas. For a long time, there has been talk in the film circles that Kalki 2898 AD will have the cameos of Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Nani, and Vijay Deverakonda. The latest rumour regarding Keerthy Suresh is going viral on social media with the hashtag 'Bujji' trending on the microblogging site X.

What more do we know about Kalki 2898 AD?

The upcoming sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, which is set in a post-apocalyptic world, is scheduled to hit screens on June 27. Inspired by Hindu mythology, the film stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

After this Prabhas will be seen in Maruthi's horror-comedy The Raja Saab, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Prashanth Neel's Shouryanga Parvam.