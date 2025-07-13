Kota Srinivasa Rao To Feature Posthumously In Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan Mourns Co-Star's Death In Emotional Post

Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away just two days after his 83rd birthday in Hyderabad. Prominently known for his comedy and villainous roles, Rao's illustrious career also saw him featuring Tamil, Kannada and Hindi movies. Director Ram Gopal Varma introduced Rao in Bollywood as a menacing villain in Sarkar (2005), opposite Amitabh Bachchan. His screentime was limited but the impact was long-lasting. Later on, he also featured in the director's other Hindi projects - Rakta Charitra and its sequel Rakta Charitra 2.

Kota Srinivasa Rao was known for playing villain and comedy roles | Image: X

Rao, whose career began in 1978, acted in over 750 films in and outside the Telugu film industry. He was also a Padma Shri awardee, was honoured with 9 Nandi awards and was an MLA too, from 1999 to 2004, representing BJP in Vijayawada East. While the film industry mourns the demise of Rao and condolences continue to flood social media, fans will have the opportunity to see him one last time on the big screens in Pawan Kalyan and Bobbly Deol starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The movie is set to release this year.

However, while Rao's role in part one of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is confirmed as he has already shot for it and the film is nearing the final stages of post production and is set for release, what happens to his character in part two is uncertain.