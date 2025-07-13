Remembering Kota Srinivasa Rao: The Iconic Screen Villain Who Made Audiences Laugh With Equal Ease

Kota Srinivasa Rao, a veteran film actor and former BJP MLA, breathed his last at the age of 83. He passed away at his residence in Filmnagar in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Sunday morning, two days after his 83rd birthday. Members from the film fraternity, politicians and fans of the actor took to their social media accounts to pay tributes to him.

How did Kota Srinivasa Rao die?

Days after his 83rd birthday, Kota Srinivasa Rao breathed his last reportedly from age-related issues. As per reports, he died of a prolonged illness. Kota Srinivasa Rao is survived by his wife and two daughters. Details of his last rites remain unknown.

Know about Kota Srinivasa Rao's early life and family

Kota Srinivasa Rao was born in 1942 in a village in Andhra Pradesh. The actor initially wanted to become a doctor, like his father. He even had a Bachelor of Science degree and worked as a State Bank employee for a few months before stepping into showbiz. Rao's younger brother, Kota Sankara Rao, is also an actor.



Kota Srinivasa was married to Rukmini, and they had three children. Their son, Kota Venkata Anjaneya Prasad, passed away in a tragic road accident in 2010.

Kota Srinivasa Rao's illustrious film career, which won him the Padma Shri

The actor is predominantly known for his work in Telugu movies. He made his debut in 1978 with the film Pranam Khareedu. Since then, Kota Srinivasa Rao has appeared in classic movies such as Siva, Gaayam, Money, Satruvu, Aha Naa Pellanta, Bommarillu, Athadu, Rakta Charitra, Leader, S/O Satyamurthy, and Attarintiki Daredi. His role as a subdued villain in the Tamil film Saamy became iconic, and this marked his debut in Kollywood.

Kota Srinivasa Rao has also left his mark in the Hindi film industry. He has appeared in films like Pratighaat, Sarkar, Luck, Rakta Charitra and Baaghi. He also turned singer and lent his vocals for songs such as Sisindri and Gabbar Singh. He earned various awards for his acting career, including Padma Shri in 2015, and nine Nandi Awards.



