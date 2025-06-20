Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Dhanush, Nagarjuna Starrer Off To A Double-Digit Start, Likely To Earn Over ₹10 Crore

Kuberaa Box Office Collection: Dhanush and Nagarjuna's crime drama, which courted controversy owing to theatrical delay, has finally released today, June 20. The movie opened to positive reviews, with everyone praising Dhanush's portrayal as a beggar. The positive word-of-mouth is helping the business of the movie, and seeing the pace, the film is likely to earn around ₹15 crore on the opening day at the box office in India.

Kuberaa box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the crime drama earned ₹7.56 crore at the box office since morning. Kuberaa had an overall 46.76 per cent Telugu occupancy on Friday. Seeing the pace, the film might earn around or over 15 crore.

This is director Sekhar Kammula's most ambitious film yet, with a budget exceeding ₹100 crore. According to him, Kuberaa is a socio-political thriller where a billionaire capitalist (Jim Sarbh) and a beggar (Dhanush) are brought into conflict through a middle-class man (Nagarjuna).

Netizens' reaction to Kuberaa

The movie buffs who watched the first day, first show of Kuberaa have flooded the X (formerly Twitter) with their reviews. A critic lauded Dhanush's performance as a beggar and added that very few actors can pull off what the actor did on screen. He further opined, "To convince with a getup is one thing , convincing with a completely different getup with the same mannerism is just god level acting!"

"Can’t believe this random director out of nowhere gave best performance of Dhanush and biggest blockbuster in Dhanush career #Kuberaa," a user wrote.