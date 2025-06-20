Housefull 5 Vs Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar Starrer Staring At Lowest Single Day Biz As Aamir Khan's Film Establishes Good Lead

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar led multi-starrer comedy performed well at the box office in its opening weekend after releasing on June 6. While Housefull 5 took advantage of Eid al-Adha holiday and made over ₹87 crore till June 9 (1st Sunday), the biz has been on a decline ever since. The movie has received mixed reviews from the viewers, further casting a doubt over its longevity at the ticket window. Now, with the release of Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh's Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20, not only have the screens allotted to Housefull 5 declined, but the collections too.

Housefull 5 released on June 20 | Image: X

Housefull 5 looking at lowest single-day collection since release

The week 1 collection of Housefull 5 was ₹127.25 crore. In week 2, the figures declined to ₹40.85 crore. The film's third weekend has begun on a poor note, with biz unable to touch the ₹1 crore mark till 5 pm on Friday (June 20). The release of Sitaare Zameen Par has impacted Housefull 5 heavily and the comedy thriller is looking at its lowest single day biz since its release.

While SZP raced ahead with approximately ₹4 crore biz on its 1st Friday, Housefull 5 continued to starve for audiences. The Akshay Kumar starrer was looking to become the 2nd highest Bollywood grosser of 2025 so far, beating Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 (₹173.06 crore), it is now playing catch up. The initial reviews to SZP have been good and the collections over the weekend may witness a significant boost, creating more problems for Housefull 5.

Housefull 5 to stream on this OTT platform