Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Will Dhanush And Nagarjuna Starrer Surpass Monday Test Or Fail? Action Drama Enters ₹50 Crore Club

Kuberaa Box Office Collection: Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer garnered immense praise upon the release, but witnessed a disappointing opening at the box office in India. However, over the weekend, the collection amped up, bringing the total to over ₹48 crore. Now, as the film has entered Monday, the collection pace might slow down, seeing the earnings of the day since morning.

Kuberaa box office collection day 4 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie minted ₹2.22 crore at the box office in India. While the movie has minted ₹50.82 crore, the collection pace is slow, hinting it might fail the Monday test. Kuberaa had an overall 26.69 per cent Telugu occupancy on Monday, with 19.90 per cent in the morning and 33.48 per cent in the afternoon.

Nagarjuna addresses trolling at the Kuberaa success bash

Earlier at a press meet, Nagarjuna claimed his character as the main and that everything revolves around his character. This didn't go down well with Dhanush fans, and they started trolling the veteran actor. On Sunday, during the event, Nagarjuna issued a clarification on calling his character Deepak the centre of the movie. He said, "Characters are the pivotal and central point of the film. It's not my cinema. I've seen a lot of memes and trolls on social media for my words at the Kuberaa press meet.” The actor added that his statement was misunderstood, and he never wanted to take all the credit.

"I want to make it clear that this film belongs to everyone who worked on it. I'm saying again, this is Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa. It's Deva’s cinema, not Dhanush but Deva. This film is Deepak's, Sameera's and Khushboo's; above all, it belongs to Sekhar Kammula. Thank you so much," he concluded.