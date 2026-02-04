Lavanya Tripathi Defends Chiranjeevi Against Gender Bias Claims, But 'Very Few Men Can Do Even 1% Of What He Does' Claim Gets Brutally Trolled

Chiranjeevi is beaming with joy as his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni welcomed twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. The mega star celebrated their birth with great pomp and fervour. His happiness didn't go unnoticed, and many believed it was because Ram is blessed with a boy, which the superstar has always wanted and expressed last year in February. He wanted a grandson to take forward his family legacy. Recalling the same, netizens pointed out that he didn't give the same welcome to Ram and Upasana's first daughter, Klin Kaara. Among all was a journalist who had posted a joke about Chiranjeevi's preference for a male grandchild.

This didn't go down well with Lavanya Tripathi, and she slammed her, following which the journalist deleted the post on X.

Lavanya Tripathi defends Chiranjeevi

Taking to her X handle, Lavanya wrote, "I usually ignore tweets like this and let them pass on my timeline, but I didn’t expect it from you.. This tweet is in extremely poor taste, turning a genuinely happy moment into something unpleasant. You clearly don’t know how he treats the women in his family, especially his granddaughters. Very few men can do even 1% of what he does, so it’s best not to comment on people you don’t truly know :)”.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

While many hailed Lavanya, others criticised her for her remark, "Very few men can do even 1% of what he (Chiranjeevi) does".

Advertisement

A user wrote, "Every grandparent is the best, no need to understate others to elevate your family members. 'Very few men can do even 1% of what he does' this statement is in an extremely wrong tone. Wake up this is 2026 and we are living in a democracy not a feudal dark age."

Another wrote, "She says don't comment about someone you don't truly know and then says, 'Very few men can do even 1% of what he does. ' What do you know about all the men and how? ' A third user wrote, "Thank you for condemning the baseless comments as daughter-in-law of the Mega family, Lavanya garu."

Advertisement

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

What did Chiranjeevi say about grandson?

Last year in February, the mega star expressed his desire for a male grandchild and shared his fear about Ram Charan having a second daughter. “I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye. I'm scared that he might have a girl again," he said.