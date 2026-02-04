Viral Video: Sabrina Carpenter's 'Lustful' Reaction To Bad Bunny Winning Grammy Leaves Internet Divided

The 68th Grammy Awards concluded on February 2 (ET) in Los Angeles with Kendrick Lamar bagging the most wins. Hollywood's biggest music night gave the internet a lot to talk about, especially because of its overtly political tone. Videos and photos from the gala are now doing the rounds on social media. One such video features Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny.

Sabrina's flight or fantasy moment caught on camera

Over the year, Sabrina Carpenter has become an internet favourite, with social media user disecting her every move. The same happened at the Grammy Awards 2026 as well. The Espresso fame was seated in the audience after losing the Album of the Year award to Bad Bunny. While one camera films the winner taking to the stage to deliver his acceptance speech, another pans to Sabrina, who could be seen clapping for him in the audience.

However, for a brief second, the singer seemingly licked her lips, which caught the attention of social media. While a section of the internet argued that in the video, it is clear that Sabrina was ‘lusting’ over Bad Bunny, others claimed that she was trying to hold back her emotions after returning home empty-handed despite being nominated in six categories.



Advertisement



Fans of Sabrina took a neutral stance and criticised the constant scrutiny around her. A comment read, “Imagine being so famous that every look you give is overanalysed.” Another said, “It’s pretty obvious she’s trying not to cry, she’s having a normal human reaction to losing.” A user mentioned, “Kinda exaggerated that with the screenshot, but yeah.” The singers are yet to react to the now viral video.



Also Read: Grammys 2026: Bad Bunny's Bold Stand Against ICE Earns Standing Ovation